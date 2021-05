Dow drops more than 1,000 points, worst one-day point loss in history All three major stock market indexes plummeted Monday amid fears of rising inflation and increased interest rates. At its lowest point, the Dow fell 1,600 points and closed down 1,100 points. It was the largest one-day point loss in the market's history. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins CBSN to explain what is affecting the markets.