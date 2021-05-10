Live

Dow suffers biggest point loss in over 6 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 660 points on Friday. It's been the worst week for the stock market since President Trump took office. Rick Newman, Yahoo finance columnist, joins CBSN to discuss.
