Dow closes above 25,000, setting new record

In the first week of the new year, the stock market reached a milestone: 25,000 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor about whether the market highs can last.
