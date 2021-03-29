Live

Doubt cast on North Korea as source of Sony hack

Kurt Stammberger, a senior vice president with cyber security firm Norse, told CBS News his company has data that casts doubt on the FBI's claim that North Korea was solely responsible for the hack on Sony Pictures.
