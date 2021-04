Double-murder trial launches for ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez 27-year-old Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots football star, appeared in a Boston courtroom March 1, 2017 to face charges he killed two men in Boston's South End in 2012. A prosecutor said Hernandez became enraged over a spilled drink. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.