Dos Equis: We need new 'most interesting man in the world' The 'Most interesting man in the world,' who once ran a marathon because it was on his way, is getting replaced. The character created to market Dos Equis beer is seen in his newest ad going on a one-way trip to Mars. Dos Equis plans on casting a new actor to play the role. CBS News Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have the details.