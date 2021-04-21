Live

Dos Equis' new "most interesting" man

Dos Equis, the beer company famous for branding the "most interesting man in the world," is replacing the iconic character. The new "most interesting man" will be 41-year-old French actor Augustin Legrand. CBSN's Elaine Quinani has the latest.
