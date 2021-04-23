Live

Dorothy's ruby slippers will sparkle again

Dorothy's ruby red slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" are being saved. The Smithsonian launched a crowd funding campaign to raise money for their repair. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on the money thousands of people have helped raise.
