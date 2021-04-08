Live

Doritos to launch LGBT-themed tortilla chips

Doritos is partnering with the "It Gets Better" campaign to raise funds for the organization which aims to end bullying of the LGBT community. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has details on the variety of chip colors.
