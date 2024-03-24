Doris Kearns Goodwin on "An Unfinished Love Story" Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's latest book is devoted to her late husband, Richard Goodwin, whose speeches for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson and Senator Robert F. Kennedy produced some of the most memorable phrases of the era. She talks about her upcoming book, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s," with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and about how history and politics shaped their lives together. Goodwin also explains why she believes people who choose to tune out from participating in this year's critical presidential election are "cowardly."