"Don't ask for nude photos": Recalibrating teen sexting culture Researchers at Northwestern University analyzed nearly 500 stories on an anti-cyberbullying and sexting campaign's website and found that more than two-thirds of girls ages 12 through 18 say they had been asked for explicit images of themselves. Researchers say the girls faced persistent requests, anger and threats from boys to send those pictures. Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the changing conversations around sexting among teens.