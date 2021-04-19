Live

Trump's struggle for GOP support, VP shortlists

Azi Paybarah, senior reporter for Politico New York, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why Donald Trump's rhetoric stymies his efforts to unify the Republican party and potential vice presidential picks for both parties.
