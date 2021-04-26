Live

Donald Trump's Inauguration Day timeline

The inaugural program for President-elect Donald Trump officially begins at 11:15 a.m. EST. Shortly before noon, Mr. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. See the events leading up to the ceremony.
