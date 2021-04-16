Donald Trump's campaign says he's going to act more presidential The Trump campaign believes the Republican front-runner's primary win in New York represents a turning point for his campaign. While speculation that a contested convention is inevitable, his aides are confident that he'll reach up to 1,400 delegates before the convention in July, clinching the nomination. The campaign also says Trump will start acting more presidential. With analysis, CBSN's Josh Elliot talks with CBS chief White House correspondent Major Garrett.