Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump wins big at Nevada caucus

Republican front-runner Donald Trump got his third straight victory at the Nevada caucuses. As the countdown to Super Tuesday begins, the question is: Can Trump be stopped? CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.