Donald Trump will not be at third GOP debate in Miami. Five others will be on stage. Former President Donald Trump, who leads the field by a wide margin in the polls, is declining to participate as five others prepare for the third GOP debate tonight in Miami. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will take the stage. CBS News political director Fin Gomez reports from Miami.