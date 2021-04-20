Live

Trump: Cruz being booed on stage was "beautiful"

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Donald Trump's acceptance speech and preview his interview with the Republican nominee. Watch the full interview this weekend on "Sunday Morning."
