Donald Trump teases nuclear threat in response to Brussels attacks

After the Brussels terror attacks, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz urged surveillance of Muslims in America, which Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton quickly denounced. When Republican front-runner Donald Trump was asked about using nuclear weapons in response to the ISIS threat, he said "we need unpredictability." CBS' Chip Reid joins CBSN from Washington, DC about the candidates responses to the Brussels terror attacks.
