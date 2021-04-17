Live

Donald Trump tasked with unifying the GOP

Donald Trump may be the presumptive Republican nominee, but he still has to win over many establishment candidates of his own party. CBSN political contributor and director of "Huck Pac" Hogan Gidley joins CBSN to discuss the civil war in the GOP.
