Donald Trump talks tapping Tillerson

Donald Trump continued his "Thank You" tour on in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Trump spoke about his pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, saying "you've never seen a resume like this before." Watch his full remarks here.
