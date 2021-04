Donald Trump: Stop trying to destroy Corey Lewandowski GOP front-runner Donald Trump has responded after his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was charged with misdemeanor battery after video surfaced of him allegedly grabbing reporter Michelle Fields. Trump spoke to reporters aboard his private plane, saying that "Corey's life is being destroyed" and that "coverage has been unfair." CBSN's Jamie Yuccas and Meg Oliver have more.