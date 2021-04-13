Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump signs baby at rally

At a campaign event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Donald Trump signed the hand of a baby while he worked the crowd. The baby also had a Trump pacifier in its mouth. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the video and details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.