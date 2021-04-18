Donald Trump on Orlando shooting: "We need much better intelligence" After the Orlando mass shooting, Donald Trump tweeted: "Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace!" More than 50 people died Sunday when Omar Mateen opened fire in an Orlando nightclub. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee joins "CBS This Morning" over the telephone to discuss the tragedy and what he thinks the country needs to do to respond.