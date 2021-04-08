Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump on Iran: "They have suckered us"

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump told a rally of Tea Party Republicans the Iran nuclear deal is a disgrace. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett asked Trump what he would do with the deal if elected president.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.