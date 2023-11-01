Donald Trump Jr. to testify in New York fraud trial Donald Trump Jr. is expected to take the stand Wednesday in the New York civil fraud trial pitting his family and namesake company against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The former president's eldest son is the first of four Trumps set to testify in the trial. Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and their father Donald Trump are also expected to take the witness stand in the coming days. Seth Berenzweig, a defense and compliance attorney, joined CBS News to discuss the case.