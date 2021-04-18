Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump: I'll save the Second Amendment

Donald Trump has drawn criticism from fellow Republicans over gun control after calling for people on the terrorist no-fly list to be barred from buying weapons. Politico national reporter Eli Stokols joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.