Donald Trump: “I don’t understand Iowa”

GOP front-runner Donald Trump says he is surprised by recent Iowa poll numbers that show him losing steam in the key primary state. The CBS News polls released today reveal Trump and Carson in a dead heat with 98 days left before the Iowa caucus
