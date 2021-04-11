Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump hints at third-party run

Controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump is hinting at a third-party run if he fails to secure the GOP nomination. He discussed the option on "Live With Kelly and Michael." Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of "The Hill," joins CBSN with analysis.
