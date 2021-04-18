Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton is the last thing the U.S. needs Donald Trump seemingly had a softer tone after his win in California. This comes amid backlash from the Republican party for some remarks he made about a Mexican-American judge that have been criticized as racist. However, the billionaire businessman is promising a major speech on Hillary Clinton on Monday. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris, Democratic strategist Lis Smith, and former Huckabee campaign communications director Hogan Gidley join CBSN to discuss what could come from Trump's speech.