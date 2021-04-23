Live

Donald Trump gains edge in latest poll

The latest ABC/Washington Post poll shows Donald Trump edging ahead of Hillary Clinton by 1 point nationwide. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since May. The Washington Post's Amber Phillips joins CBSN to discuss the close race.
