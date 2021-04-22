Live

Donald Trump faces "birther movement" backlash

Donald Trump is still facing backlash for his "birther movement" comments suggesting President Obama was not born in the United States. "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins CBSN to discuss.
