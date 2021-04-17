Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump calls for GOP unity as Cruz quits race

Ted Cruz suspended his campaign Tuesday night after losing the Indiana primary. Likely Republican nominee Donald Trump beat Cruz by 16 points. John Kasich finished in single digits, but says he will continue in the race. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.