Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump calls for more inclusive society

During his "Thank You Tour" rally Thursday night, President-elect Donald Trump called for a more inclusive society. Eli Stokols, national political reporter for Politco, spoke to CBSN about what Trump's statement means going forward.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.