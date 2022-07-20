Watch CBS News

Donald Trump attends ex-wife Ivana's funeral

Former President Donald Trump and his family paid their respects to his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, at her funeral in New York City. She died last week from accidental blunt impact injuries to her torso, according to the medical examiner.
