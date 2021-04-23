Donald Trump attacks media, voting system and first family Donald Trump will be taking a page from Abraham Lincoln Saturday when he makes a Gettysburg address in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign describes the speech as Trump's "closing arguments," which includes his plan to restore the economy and an outline of priorities for his first 100 days in office. While that speech is supposed to be positive, his recent days on the trail have been anything but. Craig Boswell reports.