Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton release parts of their medical records Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump released some medical information Wednesday. Hillary Clinton's doctor called her "healthy and fit to serve as president of United States." Donald Trump's medical records, which he handed to Dr. Oz during a taping that will air Thursday, revealed the Republican nominee is overall healthy, but mildly overweight. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joined CBSN to discuss the medical records.