Donald Trump and Alicia Machado's 1997 interview with CBS News In this "CBS This Morning" interview with José Díaz-Balart on May 16, 1997, Donald Trump and 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado address the beauty pageant winner's weight gain and whether title holders should be required to maintain certain physical appearance during their reign. Trump also addresses then-rumors about his separation from Marla Maples.