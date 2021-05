Domino's CEO on how pizza chain continues to innovate Since early 2010, Domino's stock price has soared from nearly $14 a share to about $197 today. The pizza chain currently operates more than 14,000 stores worldwide and delivers more than a million pizzas per day. CEO Patrick Doyle, who has been credited with reinvigorating the brand, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why Domino's is a brand in progress, and their plans to use driverless cars.