Dominion Voting Systems CEO speaks out as company pursues defamation lawsuits The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems spoke out on "60 Minutes" as the company pursues multiple defamation lawsuits, seeking billions of dollars in damages, over false claims about its role in the 2020 election. Roy Gutterman, a professor and director of the Newhouse School's Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University, joins CBS News to discuss those lawsuits.