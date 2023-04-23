Watch CBS News

Dominion CEO on Fox News: “They knew the truth”

“This is not a matter of not knowing the truth. They knew the truth,” the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems told 60 Minutes in October. This week, Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion.
