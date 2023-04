U.K. deputy PM resigns over bullying allegations; economy shows signs of recovery Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is resigning after an independent investigation into allegations he bullied some of his colleagues. That comes at a time when the U.K. is looking for an economic rebound as it continues to struggle with high levels of inflation. John Quelch, former dean at the Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami, joins CBS News to discuss.