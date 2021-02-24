House Committee holds hearing to address threat of domestic terrorism in America Lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to address the rise of domestic terrorism in America. Testimony focused on the failure of the U.S. government to adequately address growing white nationalism and domestic extremism in the years leading up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the details of the hearing, including scrutiny some Republicans are facing for alleged ties to "Stop the Steal" rallies.