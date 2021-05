Domain hosts drop the Daily Stormer after hateful article GoDaddy cut ties with neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer after it published an article criticizing Heather Heyer, the victim of a car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins CBSN to discuss how the Daily Stormer violated the domain host's terms of service, and technology companies' responsibility to police content on their platforms.