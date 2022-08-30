Watch CBS News

Justice Department wraps initial review of documents from FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

The Justice Department has completed its initial review of the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, and says it found some documents were potentially protected by attorney-client privilege. It comes as a federal judge moves closer to approving former President Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of the documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the latest developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.