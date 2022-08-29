DOJ says "limited set" of Mar-a-Lago materials could be covered by attorney-client privilege The Justice Department has completed its review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, saying it found a "limited set" of materials that could be covered under attorney-client privilege. Former President Donald Trump is asking for a federal judge to appoint a special master to oversee a review of those documents, and the judge has indicated she will approve the request. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga breaks down what this means for the investigation.