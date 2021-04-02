Live

Watch CBSN Live

DOJ: Ohio man flew to Syria to join terrorists

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, 23, was indicted on terror charges Thursday. According to the indictment, Mohamud traveled to Syria with the goal of returning back to America to carry out a terror attack. David Martin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.