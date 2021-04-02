Live

DOJ investigation into GOP congressman deepens

Investigators are looking into whether GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz traveled across state lines with or gave a 17-year-old girl gifts in exchange for sex. Gaetz denies the allegations. Major Garrett reports.
