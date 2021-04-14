Live

Watch CBSN Live

DOJ enters Apple, FBI fight

The Department of Justice is ordering Apple to give the U.S. government the tools to unlock the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. CBS News' Paula Reid has details on the ongoing case for Apple to cooperate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.