Live

Watch CBSN Live

DOJ charges dozens in IRS impersonation case

The Department of Justice has charged 61 people for their alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar IRS impersonation scam. CBS News Justice Correspondent Paula Reid spoke to CBSN from Washington about the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.