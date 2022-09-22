DOJ can use documents taken from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court rules: CBS News Flash Sept. 22, 2022 A federal appeals court has lifted a hold on the Justice Department’s use in a criminal probe of sensitive documents retrieved in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, has agreed to be interviewed by the House Jan. 6 panel. And the two winners of the third largest jackpot in U.S. history have finally claimed their prize, two months after the drawing for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot. They’ll split it.